FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SFL Co. Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for SFL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SFL by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 483,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

