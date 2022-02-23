FY2022 EPS Estimates for British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut by Analyst

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of British Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTLCY. UBS Group raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.88.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. British Land has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

