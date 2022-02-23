FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.28). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

