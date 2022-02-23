FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heineken Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Heineken from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

HEINY stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

