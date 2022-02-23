FY2022 EPS Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LZB stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.