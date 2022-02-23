FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issued By William Blair

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 710.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

