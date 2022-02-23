Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTX. Citigroup raised their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18.

In other news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

