Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTX. Citigroup raised their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
