Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.30

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.97 ($0.34), with a volume of 2938030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.36).

Separately, assumed coverage on Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of £72.33 million and a PE ratio of -70.70.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($435,196.52).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

