Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.68 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($4.68), Yahoo Finance reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%.

GOTU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 5,658,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,364. The firm has a market cap of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

