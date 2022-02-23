General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $220.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

