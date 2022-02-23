General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3,843.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

