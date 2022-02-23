Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Genpact by 9,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.
NYSE:G opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $54.03.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
Genpact Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
