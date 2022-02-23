Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $136.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

