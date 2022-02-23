Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,494 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 111.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

