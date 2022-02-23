Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.