Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,538 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

