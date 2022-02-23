Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

