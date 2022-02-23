Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

UBA stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

