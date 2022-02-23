George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.09 per share for the quarter.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN stock opened at C$135.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 45.35. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$150.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$141.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.43.

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Insiders have sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 in the last three months.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.