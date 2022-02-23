Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

