Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

