Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.69. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 91,840 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

