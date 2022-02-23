Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 602,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 663,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.02%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

