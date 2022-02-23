Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 612,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,079. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 652.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

