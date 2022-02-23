Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,404.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 653,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

