Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,404.33.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.