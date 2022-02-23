Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

GIC stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Industrial news, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

