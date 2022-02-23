Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.93), with a volume of 17586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.25 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £82.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

