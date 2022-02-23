Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GSL opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.65. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

