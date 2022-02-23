Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 27,500 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GWRS stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 207.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

