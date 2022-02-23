Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.