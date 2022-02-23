Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

GSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

