Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPRO stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

