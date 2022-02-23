Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

