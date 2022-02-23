Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

