Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 477,277 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 2,240.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.