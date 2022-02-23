Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCCC. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Healthcare Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

