Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

GTIM stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

