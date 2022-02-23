GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

GPRO stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

