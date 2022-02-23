Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TransAlta by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 119.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.
TransAlta Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
