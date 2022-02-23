Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Potbelly by 27.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.