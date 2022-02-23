Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

