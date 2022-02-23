Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

Equities researchers at CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Shares of GRAB opened at $5.17 on Monday. Grab has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.