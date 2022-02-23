Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

Equities researchers at CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.17 on Monday. Grab has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.