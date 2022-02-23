Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GHM. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Graham by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Graham by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

