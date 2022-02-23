Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 172,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

