Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 172,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.
About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.