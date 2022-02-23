Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

