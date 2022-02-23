Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.