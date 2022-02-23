Gray Television (GTN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.