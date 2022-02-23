Gray Television (GTN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,308 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.