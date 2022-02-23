Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at $123,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

