Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

